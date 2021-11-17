Front Page  »  

Friends of Oceano Dunes wins another victory against the APCD

November 16, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The court awarded Friends of the Oceano Dunes $121,241 on Monday for attorney’s fees and court costs for litigation the group filed objecting to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Board’s (APCD) agreement to implement its dust rule. The dust rule requires state parks to reduce the particulate matter blowing from the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area or face fines of $1,000 per day.

The court ruled that the agreement is void because it effectively changed Rule 1001 by making it tougher on State Parks without subjecting the change to a public hearing. Instead, the APCD Board adopted the agreement in “closed session” out of view of the public and without public input.

The ruling also allows State Parks or the public to seek reimbursement from the APCD for monies State Parks expended under the void agreement, which exceeds $10 million.

The APCD has faced multiple lawsuits pertaining to its dust rule and regulation of the Oceano Dunes off-road riding area, many of which they have lost. The APCD has incurred costs of approximately $2 million fighting the lawsuits.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes is a not-for-profit corporation expressly created to preserve camping and off-highway vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Friends represents approximately 28,000 members and users of the Oceano Dunes.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Kalifornia_Bud

Board Member Title City/District

Karen Bright Council Member City of Grover Beach

Jimmy Paulding Council Member City of Arroyo Grande

Mark Dariz Council Member City of Atascadero

Bruce Gibson Supervisor 2nd Dist. Supervisor

John Hamon Council Member City of Paso Robles

Dawn Ortiz-Legg Supervisor 3rd Dist. Supervisor

Jan Marx Council Member City of San Luis Obispo

John Peschong Supervisor 1st Dist. Supervisor

Debbie Arnold Supervisor 5th Dist. Supervisor

John Headding Mayor City of Morro Bay

Lynn Compton Supervisor th Dist. Supervisor

Ed Waage Mayor City of Pismo Beach


Vote Up0Vote Down 
11/16/2021 8:22 pm
805thirdeye

Another popular good ol’ boys club. Talk about calling the kettle black! Nothing should be closed session ANYWHERE. If it’s good for the goose… these are the same folks that are bringing Cambria’s waste to Oceano. Oceano is their playground in their eyes.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
11/16/2021 8:18 pm
Kalifornia_Bud

Where does the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Board (APCD) get their money from?

Recall the Board and fire them all!


Vote Up1Vote Down 
11/16/2021 8:18 pm
tortoise246

It’s fun when a couple local businesses a bunch of out of towners can band together to overthrow the will of the majority of the local population. You say 28K members, like that number is significant when I’m quite sure if you petitioned SLOCo residents, it would be vastly in favor of closing the dunes to vehicular traffic to preserve air quality and ecology.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
11/16/2021 7:43 pm
﻿