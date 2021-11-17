SLO County reports six new COVID-19 deaths

November 16, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while new case rates remain unchanged with a daily average of 34.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus dropped 35% with 13 currently hospitalized, three in intensive care.

Since Friday, 118 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. San Luis Obispo leads with 28 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 20, Grover Beach with 15 and Nipomo with 13.

In SLO County, 29,957 people have tested positive for the virus and 358 have died.

There have been 4,892,678 positive cases, and 73,528 deaths in California.

More than 48,161,377 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 786,268 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 255,099,498 cases with 5,129,835 dead.

