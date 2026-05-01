California Coastal Commission issues apology to Elon Musk, SpaceX

May 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

As part of a settlement with Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, the California Coastal Commission issued an apology for remarks its commissioners made about Musk last year, specifically for letting their political beliefs about the CEO influence their regulatory decision-making. [Washington Examiner]

On Oct. 10, 2024, the Coastal Commission held a hearing on Space X’s Falcon 9 launch program at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

The commission rejected SpaceX’s plan to increase the number of Falcon 9 launches at the base, arguing the launches constituted political activity subject to state coastal regulations.

Shortly after the hearing, SpaceX sued the Coastal Commission. The complaint stated the commission’s decision was rooted in animosity toward SpaceX and the political beliefs of its CEO.

Commissioner Caryl Hart, who served as the Coastal Commission chair in 2024, said Musk “aggressively injected himself into the presidential race and made it clear what his point of view is.”

Commissioner Gretchen Newsom said Musk was “hopping around the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods.”

In a settlement filed last month in federal court, the Coastal Commission apologized for comments commissioners made about Musk.

“The Commission acknowledges that Commissioners made statements, including during their October 10, 2024, hearing on the Base’s Falcon 9 launch program, that showed political bias against SpaceX and its Chief Executive Officer and were improper,” the Coastal Commission stated in the settlement agreement. “The Commission apologizes for those statements.”

Additionally, the Coastal Commission agreed not to let political perception of SpaceX impact any regulatory action against the company that it may consider.

“The Commission agrees that it may not consider irrelevant factors in performing its function and specifically agrees that it will not take into account the perceived political beliefs, political speech, or labor practices of SpaceX or its officers in considering any regulatory action concerning SpaceX,” the Coastal Commission stated.

Prior to the settlement, the U.S. Space Force had disregarded the Coastal Commission’s ruling and proceeded with the expanded Falcon 9 launch schedule. SpaceX has launch contracts with both the Air Force and Space Force.

The Coastal Commission will no longer require coastal permits for most launches at the Space Force facility.

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