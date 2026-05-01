San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying alleged thieves

May 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole merchandise from the Home Depot on April 24.

The man and woman arrived at the store in a brown Silverado pickup truck.

One of the suspects is a man wearing a cap, glasses and a thick gold chain around his neck. The second suspect is a thin, dark haired woman.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the thieves to call Officer Church at (805) 594-8004.

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