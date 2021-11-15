Paso Robles selects Bakersfield man for assistant city manager position

November 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following the appointment of former police chief Ty Lewis as the city’s chief executive, Paso Robles has hired a new assistant city manager.

Lewis appointed Bakersfield Assistant City Manager Chris Huot to fill a vacancy at the same position in Paso Robles. Huot will begin work in Paso Robles on Jan. 3, 2022.

Huot has served as assistant city manager of Bakersfield since 2015. He began working for the Kern County city in 2008 as a marketing and events specialist.

Paso Robles officials selected Huot following a nationwide search. The North County city received more than 40 applications for its assistant city manager’s position.

Community members, city staff and Paso Robles council members conducted interviews with candidates. Huot consistently ranked as the top candidate throughout the selection process, city officials said.

“I am beyond honored to join the leadership team with the city of Paso Robles,” Huot said in a statement. “Paso Robles is an exceptional community and I look forward to lending my experience to help our team realize the vision of the city council and address the most pressing community priorities.”

Huot has a track record of success and broad knowledge and skills for leading all facets of a municipality, City Manager Lewis said.

Loading...