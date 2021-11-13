SLO County COVID-19 cases dropping

November 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease in new cases from a daily average of 41 on Tuesday to 34 on Friday.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also dropped with 20 currently hospitalized, five in intensive care. After reporting three deaths on Tuesday, the county reported no new deaths on Friday.

Of the 80 recently reported cases, San Luis Obispo leads with 18 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 13, Arroyo Grande with 11, and Nipomo and Atascadero with nine each.

In SLO County, 29,839 people have tested positive for the virus and 352 have died.

There have been 4,872,578 positive cases, and 73,249 deaths in California.

More than 47,834,810 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 782,933 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 253,229,810 cases with 5,104,214 dead.

Loading...