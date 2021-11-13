Seven teens arrested for assault at school in Santa Barbara

November 13, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested seven juveniles allegedly involved in a series of assaults on the San Marcos High School campus earlier this week. One student was seriously injured in the attacks.

After school administrators notified law enforcement they had videos of the assault, the sheriff’s department mounted an investigation.

On Nov. 10, deputies arrested seven male juveniles for felony charges including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and conspiracy. One juvenile was released to his guardians and the remaining six were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Because the suspects and the victim are juveniles, further information about the alleged assault and the extent of the victim’s injuries are not being released at this time.

