Two people injured in crash in SLO
November 11, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters extricated a person following a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning that left one vehicle rolled over on its side.
At about 9:20 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin. One vehicle rolled over in a crosswalk, and the other came to a rest in the intersection.
Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Part of the intersection remained blocked as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines