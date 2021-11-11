Two people injured in crash in SLO

November 11, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extricated a person following a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning that left one vehicle rolled over on its side.

At about 9:20 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin. One vehicle rolled over in a crosswalk, and the other came to a rest in the intersection.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Part of the intersection remained blocked as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

