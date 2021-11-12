Proposed congressional map splits SLO County into two districts

November 11, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A draft redistricting map produced by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission calls for splitting up San Luis Obispo County into two different congressional districts.

Currently, California’s 24th congressional district, represented by Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), is comprised of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and part of northern Ventura County.

The draft map drawn by the redistricting commission places southern and central San Luis Obispo County in a congressional district with Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County, while moving most of northern SLO County into a district with Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

The proposed “South Coast” district would stretch from the city of Ventura in the south to include Cayucos and Santa Margarita at the north end. The commission has not yet numbered the proposed districts.

The proposed “Mid Coast” district would stretch from Atascadero, Creston and Cambria in the south to the northern edge of Santa Cruz County. The Mid Coast district would include most of North SLO County, most of Monterey County and all of Santa Cruz County.

Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) currently represents California’s 20th Congressional District. The district includes Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission is presently tasked with drawing new district boundaries as the state is losing a congressional seat for the first time ever. Now that the commission has produced draft maps for congressional and other districts, a public review period is underway. The commission must submit the final maps to state elections officials by the end of the year.

