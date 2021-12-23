76 more Santa Barbara County Jail inmates with coronavirus
December 23, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
An additional 76 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the past two weeks, currently with no hospitalizations or deaths.
After an inmate in the male dormitory tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 8, health personnel began widespread testing of inmates at the county jail. Currently, 81 inmates tested positive during December.
The vast majority of the infected inmates, 72, are asymptomatic. Another five inmates have fully recovered.
