Cal Poly requiring students get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

December 23, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that it will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot by Jan. 20, or six months after they have received the final dose of their original vaccination.

The campus will continue to accept medical and religious exemptions. Those who do not receive the booster, will need to be tested every three days during the quarter.

“The major message of this note is simple: Get a COVID-19 booster as soon as you can!” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in an email to the campus community. “Fighting a pandemic is a group effort. I have been very proud of how well our community has done so far, and I ask you to keep doing the right thing, for everyone’s sake.”

The California State University System will require students, faculty and staff at its 23 campuses to receive boosters by Feb. 28. Individual campuses can mandate an earlier date.

