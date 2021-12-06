Firefighters extinguish four blazes along Highway 46 near Cambria

December 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Four fires ignited along Highway 46 east of Cambria at about noon on Sunday.

Responders contained each of the blazes to less than an acre, according to Cal Fire. Officials have not stated whether a vehicle is suspect to have started the fires.

Cal Fire has yet to release additional information about the blazes.

Loading...