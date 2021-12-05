Home intruder crashes outside Trader Joe’s in SLO
December 5, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police arrested a man after he crashed in the Trader Joe’s parking lot while fleeing residents of a home he broke into on Saturday.
The driver broke into a residence near the shopping center, but was quickly confronted by the residents. While fleeing, the suspect miscalculated a turn and launched over a landscaping wall and landed in the parking lot near Trader Joe’s.
Officers arrested the suspect and charged him with misdemeanor hit and run, felony vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, attempted car jacking and possession of a dagger.
