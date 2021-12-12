San Simeon on notice, stop encroaching on your neighbors

December 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Local property owners continue to spar with San Simeon Community Services District officials over the district’s encroachment on neighboring properties, with one property owner recently serving the district with a cease and desist order.

Working to have drinkable water during dry spells, in 2015 the district constructed a water purification facility. In their rush to get the plant built, district officials ignored reports they were building the facility on Hearst Conservation land.

In addition, both the district’s office and the water purification facility are partially built in the Pico Avenue right-of-way. The district compensated by installing gravel on a vacant lot owned by Ron Hurlbert, to allow vehicles room to turn around.

“This letter is to put the San Simeon Community Services District on notice,” Hurlbert writes. “The district has constructed its office and Reverse Osmosis Unit in the Pico Avenue right-of-way and has installed gravel on my private property. As a result, my property is now being used for vehicle parking and turnaround traffic. In doing so, the San Simeon CSD has reduced the value of my real property.”

In May of this year, Hurlbert asked district General Manager Charles Grace to install a post and chain barrier along his property line to prevent vehicle parking and turnaround uses. To date, no mitigation or apology has occurred.

Both the district and Hurlbert’s properties are zoned multi-family. Hurlbert, who has owned his lot for more than 35-years, had planned to build condominiums on his lot, though the construction of a water plant across the street is likely to diminish the value of the planned multi-family units.

In his letter, Hurlbert demands the district remove or relocate the district office and Reverse Osmosis facility buildings from the Pico Avenue right-of-way.

“The highest and best use of my property lies in its zoning for multi-family,” Hurlbert writes in his letter. “The highest and best use of my property lies in its zoning for multi-family. It is my desire to build condominiums. Proper ingress and egress will be required on Pico Avenue for any development.”

San Simeon CSD directors voted unanimously in Oct. 2020 to approve an agreement regarding the encroachment with the owners of the Hearst Ranch, which allows a portion of the district’s water treatment plant to remain temporarily on the ranch, and to pay Hearst for a survey and legal work. A few months earlier, the survey determined the district built 560 square feet of its water facility on the Hearst Ranch.

However, in early April, attorney Roy Ogden, who claimed to be working for an anonymous source, said a title search he conducted proves the water purification facility does not encroach on Hearst land. A claim embraced by district staff, until a second survey verified the encroachment.

Because of the encroachment, the county recently rescinded a $500,000 grant for water supply tanks because the district had failed to resolve its easement issues.

