Storm brings rain, road closures to Central Coast

December 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A series of storms is arriving on the Central Coast, and the rainfall could soak San Luis Obispo County through Christmas.

In the initial storm, Central Coast locations could receive between three and five inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. The heaviest rain, as well as the strongest winds, are expected Monday night and early Tuesday morning. As of Monday morning, much of SLO County has received light rainfall.

On Sunday night, authorities closed Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn. The closure is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement requested the closure so residents of homes near the Dolan Fire burn area could evacuate safely prior to the rainfall, according to Caltrans.


Jorge Estrada

I do like the thoughtfulness but will this stretch of highway become a routinely closed road after this exercise? Covid has already become a selective excuse for many things having nothing to do with the illness. The point here is my concern over more expenses levied for what has already been funded as a benefit of government.


12/13/2021 9:31 am
Ben Daho

What do you suggest? It’s usually closed when it’s dangerous. Was highway 1 EVER closed due to Covid?


12/13/2021 9:38 am
Jorge Estrada

My point is that in the past, a road closure was due to a road hazard not a weather report. If you watch the news, hysteria seems to be the spice for media thence consequences.


12/13/2021 11:10 am
