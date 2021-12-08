SLO County COVID-19 cases remain moderate, no new deaths

December 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

New COVID-19 case rates have remained primarily unchanged at a moderate level for more than three weeks, with average daily rates from 34 to 38, though it is expected the number of cases will increase during the winter months.

During the past four days, 132 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Atascadero leads with 23 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande and Nipomo with 17 each, San Luis Obispo with 16 and Paso Robles with 13.

In SLO County, 30,772 people have tested positive for the virus and 365 have died. There are currently 11 SLO County residents in the hospital with the virus, three in intensive care.

There have been 5,004,337 positive cases, and 75,211 deaths in California.

More than 50,270,136 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 812,205 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 267,542,116 cases with 5,290,148 dead.

