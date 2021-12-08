Paso Robles woman dies following single-car crash
December 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Paso Robles woman who crashed her car into a tree in North County on Thanksgiving Day has died.
Julia Martha Garcia, 40, was driving westbound on Adelaida Road west of Stag’s Leap Way shortly after noon on Thanksgiving when she lost control of her car while driving around a curve.
Garcia’s car started to drift off the road, and she over-corrected. The car then veered back across the roadway, up a dirt embankment and crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.
Emergency personnel transported Garcia to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and later to Fresno and Stanford hospitals. She died at Stanford Hospital on Nov. 29.
It is unclear whether or not Garcia was driving impaired. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
