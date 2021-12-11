SLO County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

December 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and one death. New COVID-19 case rates have remained primarily unchanged at a moderate level for more than four weeks, with average daily rates from 34 to 38.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased with 16 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

During the past three days, 109 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles lead with 21 new cases each, followed by Atascadero and Templeton with 20 each, Arroyo Grande with 11 and Nipomo with nine.

In SLO County, 30,881 people have tested positive for the virus and 366 have died.

There have been 5,022,477 positive cases, and 75,479 deaths in California.

More than 50,693,768 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 817,302 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 269,392,812 cases with 5,310,965 dead.

