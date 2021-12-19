Students speak out during Atascadero teacher’s sentencing

December 18, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Before a judge sentenced a former Atascadero school teacher to four years and four months in prison, on Thursday students and parents spoke out about the impact Chris Lynn Berdoll’s sexual misconduct has had on their lives.

While a sixth grade teacher at the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy, Berdoll used electronic devises to record the backsides, legs and crotches of female students. At times, Berdoll touched the girls’ bodies or clothing while recording them. He then photo-shopped his students’ faces on child porn videos.

Berdoll would ask girls to help him straighten up his classroom and to have lunch with him. While alone with the students, Berdoll would upskirt the girls and have students pose or model for him, according to a lawsuit filed in civil court.

More than two dozen students and family members packed the courtroom for Berdoll’s sentencing. A handful of students and parents read statements, often having to stop as they attempted to gain composure.

With tears running down her cheeks, Sydney Doe spoke of the guilt she felt for not recognizing what Berdoll was doing and for not stopping him.

“I did not know what he was doing because I was a child,” Sydney told the court. “What he did left me and others traumatized. I had nightmares and flashbacks, and dreaded going to school.”

Another former student, Kyla Doe, told the court of her fear of others knowing she is part of a child pornography case.

“Hearing the name Chris Berdoll puts me in a panic,” Kyla said. “I am worried about other people knowing. I was not prepared to be part of a child pornography case. I am afraid to talk to male teachers. We deserve as much lawful justice as we can receive.”

Heidi Doe, a parent of one of the victims, chastised Berdoll for not pleading guilty.

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” Heidi said. “If you had a shred of decency, you would have pled guilty in the beginning. You gave my daughter anxiety, fear and a lack of trust.”

In October, Berdoll pleaded no contest to 24 felony counts of using a minor for a sex act and one felony charge of possession of child pornography. Judge Jesse Marino then recommended a three-year sentence.

The District Attorney’s Office objected to the proposed three-year sentence and urged the court to impose the maximum sentence of 19 years. The SLO County Probation Department recommended a sentence of 5 years and 8 months.

“There is no number that will satisfy you,” Judge Marino said. “This has been a huge victimization of the community. The conduct was a gross violation of trust.”

In the end, Judge Marino sentenced Berdoll to four years and four month in prison, explaining that the 19-year sentence is primarily for pornographers who tape the sexual abuse of children.

Following his sentencing, a teary Berdoll apologized to his victims.

“Many of you see me as a monster, I understand that,” Berdoll said with his voice shaking. “I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. The hardest part for the past three years is not being able to say that. I hope everyone heals, has peace.”

