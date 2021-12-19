Atascadero students protest against sexual harassment

December 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 100 Atascadero High School Students protested on Friday as part of an attempt to get school officials to act on reports of sexual harassment, rape and prejudice.

The students gathered at Sunken Gardens, where a handful of students spoke of the trials they have experienced. Students carried signs as they marched through the area.

In a recently created Instagram account, students accuse school officials of downplaying reports of sexual misconduct, including alleged rapes. Students post anonymously, using white text on black backgrounds.

In the posts, students also accuse several teachers of making inappropriate sexual comments. However, the primary complaint is against school officials who they accuse of failing to protect students.

Over winter break, the students plan to start a club. Their goal is to get school officials to take their allegations seriously.

