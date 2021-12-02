Teen wounded in Santa Maria shooting

December 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in Santa Maria Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., 911 callers reported shots heard and someone yelling in the area of 200 W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found the 18-year-old victim, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

An ambulance transported the teen to a local hospital. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Tuesday night’s shooting was the second in Santa Maria in a span of less than a week. Six days earlier, a man was shot in the 1600 block of N. Western Avenue. He survived.

Police say there is no indication, at least thus far, that the two shootings are related. Authorities have yet to locate any suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the shootings to contact them at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

