Atascadero police track down armed robber

January 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint three weeks earlier.

On the afternoon of Dec. 18, a man approached a woman who was standing in her garage in the 9000 block of Coromar Court. The suspect then pointed a black handgun at the woman and demanded her purse.

After she gave the robber cash, he fled on foot.

The victim was able to describe a unique tattoo the robber had on his neck which helped detectives establish a lead in the case.

On Tuesday, officers served a search warrant in 100 block of Santa Ynez in Paso Robles. Officers then arrested Brandon Oakley on one count of robbery and booked him in the SLO County Jail. Oakley remains in jail with his bail set at $60,000.

