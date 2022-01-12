Naked, fat man zoom bombs Templeton advisory meeting

January 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fat, naked man describing sexual acts and cursing, Zoom bombed a Templeton Area Advisory Group meeting Tuesday evening as members critically critiqued City Boy Farms, a proposed cannabis grow.

About an hour into the 6 p.m. meeting, the board posted a list of issues they are asking the SLO County Board of Supervisors to require Jason Kallen address in his environmental impact report on the pot farm. More than a dozen new attendees then sought entry into the meeting. A substitute meeting monitor, who did not know how to put the new attendees in the waiting room, allowed the late arrivals to attend.

An obese, naked man reclining on a bed appeared on the screen, and began describing sexual acts and cursing.

Shortly afterwards, another new attendee placed their naked buttocks on the screen, while the others screamed and cursed. Someone then hacked into the meeting and began coloring over the advisory board’s posted list of issues regarding City Boy Farms.

It took the monitor about 15 minutes to figure out how to evict people from the meeting.

The board, some of whom believe the cannabis industry is responsible for the hack, voted to send the list of suggestions regarding City Boy Farms to the SLO County Board of Supervisors, said Murray Powell, a member of the Templeton Area Advisory Group.

“In my opinion, this was all done by supporters of the cannabis industry,” Powell said. “This is a perfect example of the cannabis neighbor who wants to move next to us.”

