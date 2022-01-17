Boy shot multiple times in Santa Maria

January 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria “boy” was shot multiple times while reportedly walking in the Atkinson Park area early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a juvenile male was seeking medical care at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for multiple gunshot wounds to his leg. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injures in the shooting.

Officers then interviewed the victim.

The boy told officers he was walking near Railroad and McElhaney avenues when he was shot. Officers searched the area but could not find evidence of a shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

