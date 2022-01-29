Escaped inmate arrested at Pirate’s Cove in SLO County

January 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested an inmate on Friday at Pirate’s Cove who had escaped from Sacramento County after cutting off his ankle bracelet.

Officials from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department notified SLO County that they suspected the escaped inmate was in the Pismo Beach and Avilia Beach area. After a vehicle associated with the escaped inmate was located at Pirate’s Cove, deputies mounted a search with assistance from Harbor Patrol, California Highway Patrol and the Pismo Beach Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m., law enforcement personnel located the inmate and took him into custody without incident.

