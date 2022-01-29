SLO County COVID hospitalizations at all time high, 9 new deaths

January 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County health officials announced a grim milestone on Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all time high with 67 hospitalized.

The virus surge continues also with an all-time high of 649 average daily cases and nine new deaths reported on Friday. Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

During the past three days, 2,680 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 495 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 430, Arroyo Grande with 317, Atascadero with 274, Nipomo with 260, Grover Beach with 177, Oceano with 114 and Morro Bay with 104.

In SLO County, 46,951 people have tested positive for the virus and 398 have died.

There have been 7,952,523 positive cases, and 79,994 deaths in California.

More than 75,271,402 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 905,661 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 370,603,920 cases with 5,668,505 dead.

