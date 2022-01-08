Officers arrest man with sawed-off shotgun in San Luis Obispo
January 8, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested two men Friday morning after finding them in a creek with drugs and a sawed-off shotgun.
A 911 caller reported seeing two males with a shotgun near Murray Avenue and Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived at to find Rye Wardlaw, 44, with a sawed-off shotgun and Craig Perry, 53, in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.
Officers booked Wardlaw in the SLO County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, two counts of having a warrant for failure to appear and one unlisted offense, according to the sheriff’s office website. He remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.
Authorities booked Perry in the SLO County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance, violation of post-release community supervision and one unlisted offense. Perry remains in custody without bail.
