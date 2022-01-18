San Luis Obispo City Council green lights large mixed-use development

January 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to give the green light to a proposed mixed-use project near the intersection of Orcutt Road and Broad Street.

The proposed Bullock Ranch project includes 88 bungalow or carriage houses, 96 townhouse apartments and another eight townhouses, of which seven would be live-work units where a person’s work and living space is combined. The development is also slated to include 585 square feet of commercial space and a 1,766 square foot community center that would consist of a fitness center, lease office, pool building, outdoor pool area, mailboxes and a bicycle maintenance room.

Landscaped seating areas are planned throughout the residential community along with an outdoor kitchen for neighborhood gatherings.

The almost 11 acre site is located between Bullock Lane and Ranch House Road.

Bullock Ranch LLC is the project applicant. State filings show an office located in Los Angeles, and ywo members — El Cajon resident John Young and Los Angeles resident Barry Ephraim. The developers plan to start construction in early fall.

