Pregnant woman critically injured in crash near Gaviota

January 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Five people were injured, four critically, in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the driver was headed northbound on Highway 101 in the rain when they lost control of their SUV, which rolled multiple times. There were two adults and three children in the vehicle, one of whom was thrown from the SUV during the crash.

A Calstar medical helicopter transported an eight months pregnant woman to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with critical injuries. The other four patients, suffering from moderate to major injuries, were transported by ground.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

