San Luis Obispo man killed in skiing accident at China Peak

January 10, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 33-year-old San Luis Obispo man died in a skiing accident at China Peak in Fresno County on Saturday. [KCOY]

Joseph De Anda crashed into a tree at about 12:30 p.m., while skiing with a group of friends. De Anda, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries.

De Anda had served as a firefighter paramedic with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. De Anda was one of the numerous emergency personnel who responded to the deadly Jan. 2018 debris flows in Montecito.

As a child, De Anda worked as a “kid reporter” for KCOY 12 in Santa Maria. At approximately the age of 10, De Anda helped produce his own stories for the KCOY morning news, and he assisted with the editing.

“Joey will be remembered for his positive attitude and hard work ethic. Joey made lasting relationships with everyone he came in contact with,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli. “Joey was the example that if you put your heart and mind into something, you can accomplish anything.”

The Santa Barbara and Fresno County sheriff’s offices are coordinating to honor De Anda before his body returns to the Central Coast. Plans for a memorial have yet to be announced.

