Bull attacks four bicyclists in Bakersfield, video

February 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A bull attacked four cyclists during an off-road event in Bakersfield on Saturday.

A cyclist participating in the Biancho Rock Cobbler annual off-road cycle race was riding toward the rear of a bull on the dirt and gravel track, when the bull turns around and the animal and cyclist collide. As the man attempts to get up, the bull charges him.

During the race, the bull charged four cyclists. None of the cyclists suffered serious injuries.

