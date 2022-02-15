Front Page  »  

Bull attacks four bicyclists in Bakersfield, video

February 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A bull attacked four cyclists during an off-road event in Bakersfield on Saturday.

A cyclist participating in the Biancho Rock Cobbler annual off-road cycle race was riding toward the rear of a bull on the dirt and gravel track, when the bull turns around and the animal and cyclist collide. As the man attempts to get up, the bull charges him.

During the race, the bull charged four cyclists. None of the cyclists suffered serious injuries.


jdchem

Next time, steer around the bull.


02/15/2022 11:44 am
unusualsuspect

Bull: “Take your toy to a playground!”


02/15/2022 9:03 am
Jorge Estrada

Cyclists may hog the road and if there’s an accident the driver may face a judge but the rules in the bull pen depends on the bull.


02/15/2022 8:48 am
Michael Stove

Cyclists are legally entitled to ride on most roads. If you don’t like this, please move to a state that restricts this and stop complaining about the laws here.


02/15/2022 9:13 am
