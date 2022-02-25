Cal Poly to lift mask mandate in mid-March

February 24, 2022

By BEN DIGUGLIELMO

Following the state and San Luis Obispo County easing masking requirements, Cal Poly’s Office of the President announced Thursday that during spring quarter masks will no longer be required in classroom settings for vaccinated students, but will stay in place until the end of winter quarter in mid-March.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong cited high vaccination rates combined with low levels of COVID-19 cases on campus as the reason for the change.

“To be clear, these rule changes apply only to fully vaccinated persons—if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including having received a booster if eligible, you must continue to wear a mask in all indoor spaces on campus and must continue to test every three days until further notice,” Armstrong said.

Cal Poly administrators announced last Friday that the campus-wide mask mandate would be lifted immediately for those who are fully vaccinated in all indoor campus facilities except for classrooms.

Loading...