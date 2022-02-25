Anger over mask mandates disrupts school board meetings in SLO County

February 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Anger, cursing and interruptions marred school board meetings held in Templeton and San Luis Obispo on Thursday during discussions on mask mandates. In both cases, the school boards elected to bring the issue back as an action item in March.

More than 150 people attended the Templeton Unified School District meeting online, and several hundred attended in person. During the discussion, members of the audience regularly interrupted to cheer or disparage speakers.

While the vast majority of the public wanted to end the mask mandate, there were several members of the campus community, including a parent, a teacher and a student, who wanted the mask mandate to continue for safety reasons.

Trustees, however, noted there are both studies that support the mask mandate and studies that dispute the effectiveness of masks.

During the meeting, attendees on Zoom would unmute themselves to yell at speakers or trustees. The district failed to stop the interruptions and bring civility to the contentious discussion.

In the end, the Templeton board voted to bring the mask mandate back as an action item, meaning the board can take a vote on the issue on March 1.

During a Zoom only meeting, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Eve Dobler-Drew said the focus should be on what is best for students, while noting that 22 school districts in California had already voted to make masks optional. But before she could finish speaking, Board of Trustees President Chris Ungar muted Dobler-Drew, saying it was time to let the public speak.

An attendee unmuted their mic and began cursing at Ungar. The district then muted the public, before informing them of proper meeting protocol.

Ungar then allowed Dobler-Drew to finish her statement.

“I am firmly in favor of making masks optional in our district now,” Dobler-Drew said. “Those who want to can be protected. Those who don’t feel the fear, don’t have to wear them. That’s what I feel is best for our children and I will die on that hill.”

The board is bringing the mask mandate back as a discussion item on March 1, and as an action item on March 15.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration plans to announce revamped masking rules for public school students on Feb. 28, which could end the discussion.

