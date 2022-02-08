Front Page  »  

California lifting indoor mask mandate, SLO County undecided

February 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California officials announced Monday they will lift the state’s indoor mask mandate next week for vaccinated individuals.

After taking effect on Dec. 15, 2021, the mandate was set to expire on Jan. 15, 2022. But, the state extended the mandate through Feb. 15, the date it will now be lifted.

“CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom stated in a tweet. “Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.”

State officials did not announce plans to lift the requirement for children to wear masks at school. But, the California Department of Public Health stated in a press release that adjustments to the state’s mask policies for schoolchildren are in the works and will be disclosed in the coming week.

Additionally, California is keeping in place its mask requirement for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in settings like public transit and congregate living.

San Luis Obispo County still has its own indoor mask mandate, which has been in place since Sept. 1. County officials have not indicated whether or not they will lift the mandate.


pasoparent5

Politics, not science, is driving this latest loosening of restrictions. Mid-terms are approaching and Democrats are nervous. The recent Johns Hopkins study showed that lockdowns did not work so please, SLO County, it’s time to listen to the science. Get the masks off school kids and re-open 100%.


02/08/2022 1:15 pm
kettle

Did you read it? No? It’s not a “Johns Hopkins study”, it is a working paper (no peer review) written by 3 economists who are not doctors of medicine. One of them is a economist with no epidemiology experience, who is part of the Cato Institute. The other two don’t work at Hopkins, are not even Americans as they live in Europe.


“Moreover, Maher didn’t clarify that the three authors were economists rather than medical, epidemiology, or public health experts. Isn’t that a bit like three proctologists telling you how the economy is doing? It’s not clear how much economists alone would understand the complexities and subtleties of medicine and public health. After all, if you were to end up in the emergency room with an injury, “don’t worry an economist will be around shortly to re-attach your arm” may not be the most comforting thing to hear.” -forbes.


Just like the “Stanford study” This is BS alternative facts, please don’t get your medical advice from fox or facebook, it’s not a good look.


Politics, not science, is driving your spreading of misinformation. /r/SelfAwarewolves


02/08/2022 2:41 pm
Slosum

Watch how fast other blue states fall in line as the political pressure tightens. Then Canada, New Zealand and Australia. These cockamamie mandates have been virtually worthless…. as “the science” tells us… for those who choose to listen.


02/08/2022 12:47 pm
Rambunctious

Must be an election on the horizon….


02/08/2022 12:10 pm
paragon

Because you think there is no way that “CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak” is true?


02/08/2022 1:08 pm
