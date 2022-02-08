Man sexually assaults woman in her bed in Paso Robles

February 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man broke into a home in Paso Robles early Tuesday morning and sexually assaulted a woman who was asleep inside the residence, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A caller reported a man broke-in the home in the 400 block of Kenton Court at about 3 a.m. The man fled the scene before officers arrived, police said..

Officers used a K-9 to track the suspect to a nearby house. There, they contacted the suspect and identified him as 30-year-old Paso Robles resident Courtney Quiros.

Police arrested Quiros and booked him in the SLO County Jail on several felony charges relating to burglary and sexual assault. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Quiros as being in custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

