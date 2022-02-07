Find out why I support Stew Jenkins for SLO County Clerk

February 6, 2022

Opinion by Debbie Peterson

Here’s a chance to have a little fun and adventure! A drive-by petition signing for Stew Jenkins, running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder in the 2022 election. Candidates need a significant number of signatures to get on the ballot. Signing doesn’t mean you are voting for a candidate, just that you support their right to run for office. But after you get a chance to meet Stew, I know you will want to support him! I do!

I have known Stew for many years, as a friend, a mentor, and professionally. Without fail Stew has been positive, and pro-active, always ready with a good word. It is Stew who taught me reverence for transparency in office and good governance and always supported the many stands I took for integrity in local government, and Stew made many successful stands of his own for integrity in government.

Stew has consistently worked across the aisle and is respected on all sides for his ability to listen and converse constructively. I know Stew will bring trusted and inspired leadership in his role as County Clerk-Recorder.

More than ever, we need a Clerk-Recorder we can trust to be scrupulously honest who will stand their ground for open elections. You can trust Stew to be all that and more. I do.

Drive by my home-office at 160 S 3rd St Grover Beach between noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, to sign Stew Jenkins’ petition to run. Take the opportunity to meet and talk with Stew. You are welcome to step out of your vehicle and socialize in my courtyard or remain in your vehicle if time or health dictates.

Looking forward to seeing you!

