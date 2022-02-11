Officers searching for Paso Robles bank robber

February 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles Police are searching for man who robbed the U.S. Bank branch at the Albertsons grocery store on Thursday shortly after noon.

The man entered the bank at 189 Niblick Road, approached a teller and passed a note demanding cash. He then fled the store, running across the parking lot and into the Salinas Riverbed.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

Officers are searching the riverbed area on foot and by air. Further information will be reported as it becomes available.

