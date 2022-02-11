Shots fired during family squabble in Nipomo, two arrested

February 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Sheriff deputies arrested two people who fired shots near a Nipomo residence where a father and his teen daughter were arguing on Wednesday.

Several 911 callers reported shots fired in the 1000 block of Summer Lane followed by a truck speeding off. Deputies arrived and began searching for the vehicle and interviewing witnesses.

During the course of their investigation, deputies determined a 14-year-old female had gotten into an argument with her father. The teen’s 16-year-old boyfriend and a 23-year-old man then pulled up in a truck, and the teen jumped in.

The teen’s father and boyfriend got into an argument, during which the boyfriend fired one round into the ground in front of the father.

As the three left in the truck, the two males fired approximately eight to 10 shots into the air. No one was injured.

At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers located the truck and the three occupants in the area of Madonna Road and Spooner Drive in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Deputies arrested the boyfriend and booked him into the Juvenile Services Center on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies booked 23-year-old Brandon Gonzalez of Guadalupe into the SLO County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The teen daughter was turned over to Child Protective Services. The investigation is ongoing.

