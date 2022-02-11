San Luis Obispo says lawsuit harms the homeless

February 11, 2022

Statement from the City of San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo’s goal is to prevent homelessness and reduce chronic homelessness. To do that, we all need to work together as a community.

We had hoped a recent lawsuit against the city would be dismissed at an early stage so that resources can be fully dedicated to delivering solutions, rather than defending our community against legal action. Instead, the court denied the city’s motion for dismissal and has decided that the case can move forward.

The city remains confident that as we proceed the facts will support our compliance with the law and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to assisting individuals who are willing and ready to take an active role in accessing shelter and other critical services.

This lawsuit does not represent everyone experiencing homelessness within our city and is especially disheartening because the city is doing more now than ever before to prevent and reduce chronic homelessness. Through the continued outreach of our Community Action Team in coordination with our continuum of care partners, we are actively helping many local unsheltered community members enroll in benefits programs, seek case management, and access shelter or housing.

It is not an act of compassion to enable unsafe living conditions outdoors in public spaces in a community where services and shelter are available. We look forward to resolving this distracting lawsuit and remain fully open to working with any and all willing partners toward solutions.

Loading...