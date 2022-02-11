Armed Nipomo Elementary School student threatens another student

February 11, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Nipomo Elementary School student allegedly threatened to hurt another student while wielding a knife last week. [KSBY]

On Feb. 3, the 11-year-old student allegedly made threats against another student at school. Nipomo Elementary staffers and the school resource deputy then contacted the student who made the threats and recovered a knife from the child’s backpack, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not place the campus on lockdown since there was no threat to the school or other students.

Following the incident, Nipomo Elementary School Principal Julia Bowles told parents it was an isolated incident involving three upper-grade-level students. Officials followed all disciplinary procedures, Bowles said in a message to parents.

Loading...