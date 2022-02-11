Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Nipomo
February 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Nipomo near the Santa Maria Raceway on Friday, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was walking in the fast lane on the northbound side of Highway 101 when a woman driving a grey Toyota Camery hit him. The woman then pulled over in the center divide and called 911.
First responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital.
