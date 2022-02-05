Teen shot and killed in Santa Maria, woman injured

February 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in a Santa Maria parking structure Friday night that also left a woman wounded.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the parking structure at the Town Center Mall. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old Santa Maria resident dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

While investigating the scene, police discovered a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman had also been struck by gunfire. The woman sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the scene when the shooting occurred to call Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.

