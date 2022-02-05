Teen shot and killed in Santa Maria, woman injured
February 5, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in a Santa Maria parking structure Friday night that also left a woman wounded.
Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the parking structure at the Town Center Mall. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old Santa Maria resident dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
While investigating the scene, police discovered a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman had also been struck by gunfire. The woman sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone who was at the scene when the shooting occurred to call Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines