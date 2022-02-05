SLO County COVID-19 cases rates continue dropping

February 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a 31% decrease in new cases from a daily average of 621 on Tuesday to 474 on Friday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 60s to their 70s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped during the past three days, with 36 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

During the past three days, 645 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 125 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 121, Nipomo with 78, Arroyo Grande with 77, Atascadero with 44 and Grover Beach with 36.

In SLO County, 48,768 people have tested positive for the virus and 404 have died.

There have been 8,237,019 positive cases, and 81,109 deaths in California.

More than 77,474,886 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 924,375 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 391,241,015 cases with 5,74,902 dead.

