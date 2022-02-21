Wrong-way driver fleeing officers on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

February 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A driver out of Fresno led Paso Robles police on a high-speed chase from the south side of the city to Highway 46, where he headed eastbound in a westbound lane on Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers have taken over the chase, with the driver passing Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, still on the wrong side of the road. A helicopter is assisting officers in tracking the vehicle.

At about 2:50 p.m., the suspect is now driving in the eastbound lane past the Shandon rest area, according to the CHP.

At 2:54, the driver turned around on McMillan Canyon Road and is now headed westbound on Highway 46 towards Whitley Gardens.

Officers report the vehicle was stolen. The suspect is described as a large male.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

