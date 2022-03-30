Accomplices charged in Santa Barbara County jailbreak

March 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two Santa Maria women are suspected of assisting a violent inmate escape from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday.

After discovering 23-year-old Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez had escaped, officials placed the jail on lockdown while patrol deputies searched for Camarillo-Sanchez. Using social media, deputies asked the public to help find the escaped inmate.

Deputies were then able to identify a probable accomplice in Camarillo-Sanchez’s escape, 24-year-old Angelli Mariah Roman from Santa Maria. Camarillo-Sanchez and Roman allegedly planned the jailbreak, with Roman driving the getaway vehicle.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, detectives arrested Roman during a traffic stop in Santa Maria on charges of conspiracy, accessory and aiding in the escape of a prisoner. Deputies also arrested a passenger in Roman’s vehicle, 24-year-old Janelle Dantane Hodges of Santa Maria, on an accessory charge.

Detectives then tracked Camarillo-Sanchez to the Olive Tree Inn in San Luis

Obispo. At approximately 10:33 p.m. on Monday, deputies arrested Camarillo-Sanchez and took him back to jail where he is facing additional charges of escape from jail, conspiracy and violation of a court order. He is being held in lieu of $1,390,000 bail.

Before his escape, Camarillo-Sanchez was awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations from an incident in Jan. 2021.

