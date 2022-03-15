Are SLO County’s elections fair, transparent or unjust, obscure?

March 15, 2022

OPINION by RICHARD PATTEN

Both 2020 and 2021 elections have been proclaimed the “most fair and transparent elections in history.” Since the Newsom recall election, political events in San Luis Obispo County place election validity in question.

SLO County officials are refusing to provide some public records regarding the election, which county counsel said she plans to destroy. This would be a legal act if the election had not been disputed or contested, which it has.

Any county voter may contest any election based on named conditions in California election codes. Blatant examples of election infractions were witnessed by bipartisan precinct and county workers. Many citizens have disputed election results and signed affidavits, all to no avail.

In previous elections, records garnered through records request show that some eligible voters were denied their right to vote because their ballots had already been cast. Called “first in wins,” developed by the Secretary of State in the booklet titled “Guidance: Ballot Processing,” is a questionable process that promotes ballot harvesting and illegal voting.

Allowing this illegal activity results in eligible voters having their rights suppressed while illegal voters vote.

County employees need to correct the following occurrences which are documented in county records:

From an “active” voter list, an estimated four thousand ballots returned to SLO County Recorder’s office were stamped “undeliverable.”

Multiple ballots were received by many individual voters.

Numerous ballots were sent to individuals who moved out of San Luis Obispo County boundaries.

Hundreds of ballots were mailed to vacant lots with no domicile.

Excessive ballots were sent to multifamily units with fewer units than ballots sent.

People who died prior to the election received ballots and their ballots were counted.

Several ballots were sent to the right person, but the wrong address.

Ballots were sent to people working or attending school, their primary residence was outside county boundaries.

Some voters received ballots and voted were incarcerated felons, therefore prohibited from voting.

Citizens of San Luis Obispo County deserve the certainty of fair and transparent elections. California law states “any elector…may contest an election.” Many citizens have attempted to secure voting data for the 2021 election; these “Freedom of Information Act” public record requests have been filed with appointed SLO County Clerk Elaina Cano and SLO County Council Rita Neal.

Each attempt has been met with obfuscation or disregard. Data collected in the Newsom recall election provides the very information which would prove that the election was the most fair and transparent in history, or will expose processes that undermine our voting privilege.

Election data, ballots and supporting envelops and images are scheduled to be destroyed this week after only six months, even though the election has been formally contested, public records have not been answered and lawsuits been filed across California.

The county needs to preserve the 2021 recall election data. SLO County residents need to be confident that their elections are fair and transparent.

Richard Patten worked as a computer computer programmer and business analyst before retiring more than a decade ago. He currently lives in Arroyo Grande.

