Man with ankle bracelet alleged to have killed woman in Santa Barbara

March 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara police officers arrested a homeless man wearing a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Monday on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the body of a deceased woman was found in a parking lot on lower State Street. Officials have not released the woman’s name or the cause of her death, other than to say it was suspicious.

Based on evidence at the scene and information from 46-year-old Gabriel Jose Zepeda’s ankle monitor, officers determined he was a suspect in the woman’s death. Zepeda had been released from jail on March 10 following an arrest for robbery in November.

Officers arrested Zepeda on charges of murder and robbery and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail. He remains in jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Loading...