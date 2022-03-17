Atascadero man guilty of threatening to torch a bartender in Los Osos

March 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

After a week-long trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury found a 59-year-old Atascadero man guilty of threatening to light a bartender on fire at the Sweet Springs Saloon in Los Osos.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Kellen John Clarke insulted a female patron in the bar, which promoted Dan Wandzel, the bartender, to expel the unruly customer. Clarke returned to the bar shortly afterwards with a gas can and threatened to light the bartender and the bar on fire.

Clarke then walked to a gas station directly across the street, where he filled the can with gasoline. While Clarke was walking back across the street to the bar, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and intercepted Clarke.

In addition to the conviction for making a criminal threat, Clarke was found to be in violation of the terms of his community supervision. In Dec. 2021, Clarke was under post release community supervision after serving a sentence for a felony drunk driving conviction.

Clarke is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4 in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse.

