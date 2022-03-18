Woman fleeing officers killed in crash near Nipomo

March 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 28-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash near Nipomo as she fled law enforcement officers, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Guadalupe police officers were pursuing a Santa Maria woman driving a Honda Accord southbound on Bonita School Road near Nipomo. While attempting a curve in the road, the woman lost control of her car and crashed into a telephone pole.

Guadalupe police officers performed lifesaving measures, but the woman died from her injuries at the crash site. The name of the woman is not currently available pending notification of her next of kin.

CHP officers are conducting an investigation into the fatal crash.

Loading...