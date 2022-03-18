Bomb threat leads to evacuation at high school in San Luis Obispo

March 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person in Canada on Friday falsely reported a bomb had been placed on the campus of Pacific Beach High School on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo, according to city officials.

The individual called Pacific Beach High School at about 10 a.m. and said a bomb was placed in one of the buildings on campus. Authorities immediately evacuated students and staff from the high school.

San Luis Obispo police officers and a SLO County Sheriff’s K-9 arrived at the campus. The K-9 completed a sweep of the campus and found no explosive material.

Police officers investigated the phone call and determined it came from Canada and that the threat was a hoax, according to officials. It is unclear if investigators have identified the person who made the phone call.

